Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE R opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

