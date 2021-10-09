Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000.

VT stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

