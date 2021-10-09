Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,753 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

