Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

