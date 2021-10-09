Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 12,849 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

