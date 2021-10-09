Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $442,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST stock opened at $407.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

