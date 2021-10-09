Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.09 Million Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPX were worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 97.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.