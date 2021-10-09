Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,913 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of International Bancshares worth $31,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $18,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,336,000 after buying an additional 89,531 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $3,599,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 38.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 214,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 59,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

