Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Barnes Group worth $32,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

