Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 276,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

