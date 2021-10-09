Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $32.21 Million Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,528,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $183,097,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $32,493,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $22,929,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $19,877,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,306. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.