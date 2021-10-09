James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 257.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

