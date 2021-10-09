Fundamental Research Cuts Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $5.72

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price objective decreased by Fundamental Research from $6.69 to $5.72 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.19.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. Analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.