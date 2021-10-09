First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $281.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 28.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 36.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 285.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

