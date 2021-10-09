Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

CUTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.96 million, a PE ratio of 121.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

