BlackRock Inc. Buys 56,392 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $213,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $567,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 86.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.