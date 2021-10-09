BlackRock Inc. Purchases 214,492 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,492 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $226,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34.

