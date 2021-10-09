Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,766 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.07% of Schrödinger worth $216,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,214,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $379,254.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,254.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 34,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $2,317,170.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,612 shares of company stock worth $11,537,803. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.