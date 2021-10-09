BlackRock Inc. Has $233.36 Million Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,823,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,949 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $233,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $48,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 494,846 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in QIAGEN by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after acquiring an additional 437,391 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of QGEN opened at $51.07 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

