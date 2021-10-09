BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,533,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 315,213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.61% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $230,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

