Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 478.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,104 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,252 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

