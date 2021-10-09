Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,315 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $100,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Morningstar by 60.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $272.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.75 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $63,232.29. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,390,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,278,431.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.06, for a total value of $2,991,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,029,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

