Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,975,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.