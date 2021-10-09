Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

