HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 155.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.