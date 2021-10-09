Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 24.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $696,508. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

HIBB stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

