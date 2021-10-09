Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

