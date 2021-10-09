Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.88. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.