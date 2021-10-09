The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 85,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

EEA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

