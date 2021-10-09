Rowan M. Trollope Sells 4,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FIVN stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.42. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

