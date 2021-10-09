Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,063 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 66.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $400,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

