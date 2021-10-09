IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price target on IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IM Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Shares of IMCC opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $221.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.36. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 152,564 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.