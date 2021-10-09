Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 347.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLTL stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68.

