SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.41.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

