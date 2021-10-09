Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.