Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $246.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

NYSE:UNP opened at $216.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

