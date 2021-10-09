JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price to $36.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

