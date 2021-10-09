State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

