Wells Fargo & Company Trims BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Target Price to $50.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 169,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,465 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.