Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $863.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.53. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

