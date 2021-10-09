Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 63.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

