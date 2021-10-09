Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

