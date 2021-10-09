Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $45,000 Stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 427,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 359.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 279,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMHC opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

