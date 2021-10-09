Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

