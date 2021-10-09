MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MCAP Acquisition were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MACQU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

MACQU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

