Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 327,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 750,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

