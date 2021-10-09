Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,401 Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) by 661.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMEG stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

