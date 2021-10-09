Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.