Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $24,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $651,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

