Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,440 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDP opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.